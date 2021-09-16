There’s a Bitcoin boom among Baby Boomers reports BTC Markets By Cointelegraph

Australian cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets has observed a significant uptick in older clients using its platform over the past financial year.
More older Australians are viewing crypto assets as viable investments according to the data provided by one of the country’s oldest and largest exchanges. In its annual Investor Report, BTC Markets — which started in 2013 — reported a 15% increase in the number of investors over 65. Thed they are also the group making the largest deposits.
