There is no place like Kangaroo Island. Can you survive the fires of Australia?

Kangaroo Island, Australia – Kangaroo Island is Australia in miniature.
It is a wildlife refuge, with its own varieties of kangaroos, echidnas (a spiny anteater) and cockatoos, as well as a population of koalas seen as a disaster insurance that hits the species on the continent. It is a tourist magnet, with luxury cabins on the cliffs and beaches dotted with sea lions. It is an agricultural center that produces veal, wool, grains and honey for suppliers in the home and beyond.
Now, Kangaroo Island is unrecognizable.
Forest fires that burned for weeks consumed half of the island, more than 800 square miles. Two people were killed, dozens of houses were destroyed and the natural parks turned to ashes, covering the landscape with animal carcasses. In a land of bushes that was once full of the activity of insects, birds, reptiles and mammals, there is only silence and the smell of rot.
"Everything is dead," said Simon Kelly, a farmer who lost more than half of his 9,000 sheep and buried them in mass graves.
In this season of unimaginable hells in Australia, perhaps nowhere faces more daunting questions about its future than Kangaroo Island.
Tour operators worry about the exodus of visitors during what is normally the busiest time of the year, a problem that only got worse because the coronavirus that devastates China has prevented people from traveling. Farmers who lost everything now must reassemble the herds, replace the equipment and wait for the land to regenerate. Many of the island's 4,500 residents fear that the community will suffer if people go to the mainland for work and never return.
Before the fires, which ran from December to January, the island's income was divided equally between tourism and agriculture, worth 180 million Australian dollars, or $ 124 million a year, said the mayor Michael Pengilly.
"This is going to wreak havoc on both sectors of the economy, and I have great concerns about the social and economic fabric of the island," he said in an interview. “If we lose people, it means a difference for everything. If you lost 10 families with children, that's kids outside of school, that's kids outside sports clubs. "
Everyone here knows that without both industries, the community cannot survive. But the people of Kangaroo Island, which is located just off the south coast of Australia, are circumspect about their problems. Agriculture has always had ups and downs, they say. Mother nature is unpredictable; Fires sometimes burn. They will find a way to rebuild.
Mr. Kelly, whose sheep provided wool and meat locally and on the continent, was philosophical about his loss. His grandfather cleaned trees to build the farm in 1936, and although something like this had never happened before, he refused to blame anyone for it.
"It will delay us a couple of years, but we will overcome it," he said, moving corrugated steel sheets in the back of his truck with hands as big as plates. The steel was from a shed that contained two jeeps, a motorcycle and $ 20,000 in hay, all of which caught fire.
Not long before the fires, Mr. Kelly had established gold-colored foods in the pastures. The 40-mile fence around the property was brand new. The farm had no debts and things had gone well.
“They were the best sheep, the best lambs. It was a good season, ”he said. "The whole farm was the best it has ever been. And we are going to have to start over."
The sheep, whose wool had turned black from fires, died from smoke inhalation. Cows caught together against fences also perished. In the tours of the pastures, Mr. Kelly would find more animals injured to suffocate, including a koala beyond the help that was sent with a quick bullet to the head.
For days after the fires, friends walked along the driveway and helped him bury sheep. Mr. Kelly and the volunteers did the same with 10 other nearby farms that had lost everything. "We are called the Army of the Dead Sheep," he said.
While the flames devoured his farm, Mr. Kelly spent a sleepless night protecting his house from the explosion of trees and flying embers. At least another 65 farmers lost their homes and much of their livestock, he said.
The cost of wildlife has also been terrible on the island, often known as the Galapagos of Australia. Since the fires ended, there have been no sightings of the island's native bee, the green carpenter.
"Unfortunately, if it's not extinct, it's close," said Bill Dunlop, manager of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. "Any place they had been living would have been burned."
About 30 percent of the population of a subspecies of the bright black cockatoo, which is essentially extinct on the continent and had about 500 on the island, has also left, Dunlop said. It is believed that between 40% and 40% of the kangaroos of the island have died, as well as a third of its 15,000 koalas.
Just a few weeks ago, koalas were considered pests on the island, devouring the vegetation destined for native animals. But now they may be necessary more than ever, given the devastation that has affected koala populations on the continent, in New South Wales and Victoria devastated by fire.
Other animals on Kangaroo Island face questions about their survival: the dunnart, a small marsupial shaped as an opossum; the goanna of Rosenberg, a lizard for which the island was considered a final fortress before extinction; and short-beaked echidna, which was classified as endangered in 2017.
Since the fires, the wildlife park has transformed from a tourist attraction into an improvised animal hospital.
Inside a large white plastic tent one day recently, a volunteer treated the bleeding legs of a pregnant koala. Almost all the creatures there had bandaged legs. Some were too stunned or medicated to move; others attacked the manipulators with fear and stress.
Humanitarian groups have also been working, touring sooty forests to pluck wounded koalas from trees and cut baby kangaroos, called joeys, from their dead mothers' bags.
Sam Mitchell, the owner of the wildlife park, has raised more than $ 1 million to help care for injured animals. But without tourists, he has no idea how he will continue paying his staff, who cares about the 700 animals he owns here.
"The tourism industry is about to die," he said.
Pengilly, the immensely popular mayor of the island, has been at the center of his reconstruction quest, although he briefly gained more attention for his disapproval response to a tweet from Barack Obama attributing forest fires to climate change. He has spent much of his time trying to help his constituents.
When your phone rings, it sends a signal directly to your hearing aid. Since the fires began, he has barely been able to complete a sentence without reaching his phone.
At a meeting in the city, he called all the people, by name, who had a question, and knew the situation of all those who had faced misfortune in recent weeks.
"It has been scary for us," he said.
The fires took off much of the dense thicket of the island that unmasked hills and other lands that had been hidden for years. Melted signals now lean towards the road.
Still, Kangaroo Island keeps his arms open. Local residents and tour operators have struggled to assure the public that there is still much to see. Most of the eastern coast remains pristine, its waters clear and abundant seafood.
"I think Kangaroo Island will resolve to remain the same, but it will go through a difficult time." Mr. Pengilly said. "I'm sure we'll get there, but in the meantime there will be a lot of pain."
%MINIFYHTML943c2f1bc7b5ce1919d013b052a6c21213%