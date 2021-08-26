the Worst Seems to be Over By TipRanks

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) stock has witnessed significant volatility since listing in March 2021. After opening at $19.24, CRCT stock surged to a high of $47.36 on June 30. A sharp correction followed, and the stock currently trades below $30.

It seems that current levels are attractive for accumulation, with a medium-to-long-term investment horizon. I am bullish on the stock going forward. (See CRCT stock charts on TipRanks)

It’s important to understand the reason for the sharp correction. For Q1 2021, Cricut reported revenue growth of 125.3% on a year-over-year basis to $323.8 million. For the same period, EBITDA increased by 231% to $68.6 million.

However, for Q2 2021, the company’s revenue increased by “only” 42% year-over-year to $334.5 million. Furthermore, EBITDA increased by 39.2% to $68.5 million. Clearly, there has been a deceleration in growth.

It seems, however, that the correction is overdone. There are several positive catalysts that can result in a renewed rally for the stock.

Positive Growth Catalysts for Cricut

An important point to note is that Cricut has an asset-light business model. It’s relatively easy to pursue global growth with its current financial flexibility.

Cricut believes that its total addressable market globally is 402 million users. As of Q2 2021, the company reported total users of 5.4 million and paid subscribers of 1.8 million. Even if the company can attract 10% of its TAM, the growth potential is significant.

It’s worth noting that in Q1 2021, Cricut reported 253% growth in international revenue year-over-year. For the most recent quarter, international revenue growth was 179.5%.

Sustained growth in international markets is likely to ensure that Cricut makes steady progress as a business. For Q2 2021, Cricut reported subscription revenues of $50.7 million, a 110.9% increase year-over-year. As the subscriber base expands, the company is positioned to report healthy EBITDA margin expansion.

Cricut also has a robust liquidity buffer. As of June 30, the company held cash and equivalents of $314 million, and an untapped $150-million credit line.

The company is currently investing significantly in research and development. Additionally, sales and marketing expenses are high. Once the user base swells, word-of-mouth should drive subscription growth.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus rating, CRCT stock comes in as a Hold, with one Buy, two Hold and one Sell ratings assigned in the past three months.

The average Cricut price target is $32 per share, implying 12.3% upside potential from current levels.

Concluding Views

Cricut has a unique business that allows users to create quality handmade goods. A rise in Delta variant cases of COVID-19 could ensure that user growth remains healthy in the coming quarters, given Cricut’s role as a source of at-home entertainment.

Considering the asset-light business model, CRCT stock seems attractive after its meaningful correction.

