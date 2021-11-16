The World’s First Fully Secure Messaging DApp on Solana By CoinQuora

Secretum: The World’s First Fully Secure Messaging DApp on Solana



Using blockchain tech, Secretum unveils a messaging and trading DApp.

With advanced P2P crypto trading, Secretum’s strategy is set to be the go-to chat app of the crypto era.

Users can stake and get rewarded with a native SER token.

Messaging apps are currently everywhere with over 3.1 billion people using them, and sending more than 140 billion messages every day. The number of mobile messaging app users is estimated to increase with over 300 million users by 2025, signaling an over 10% influx. This shows that the messaging world is only getting started.

In as much as the growth has been mind-blowing, some factors have plagued the industry. These are; privacy, finances, and the safety of mobile phone users. For instance, WhatsApp was fined €255 million for data processing and data sharing violations in September 2021. Moreover, the private data of Facebook (NASDAQ:) Messenger’s 533 million users were leaked online in April 2021.

Not to mention, the traditional mobile carriers are not secure either. Take, for example, Syniverse, used by T-mobile and Vodafone (NASDAQ:) disclosed since 2016 hackers have been accessing billions of text messages from its database.

The rapid boom in data transmission makes the privacy of users’ data prone to more danger. As such, the world is hunting for a messaging solution that is shielded from hackers, government interference, and cybercriminals.

Thankfully, a group of resourceful tech developers has finally come up with a solution to the above-mentioned problems. They came with a secure messaging and trading DApp that leverages the latest blockchain technology called Secretum.

Secretum: A Revolutionary Secure Messaging and Trading DApp

Secretum is the world’s first and only fully decentralized, secure, and encrypted messaging app, built on the blockchain. With its simple interface, the Secretum app makes it easy for users to navigate the app with hiccups. Not only that, users can trade crypto assets on the app.

All in all, Secretum is strategically positioned to serve over 3 billion users as more people become crypto wallet owners. This means users will be able to use the secure and user-friendly communication and trading solution seamlessly.

Secretum’s strategy is to become the go-to messaging app of the crypto era. The app comes with enormous advantages for its users. To mention a few, they are:

On the Secretum app, all messages are fully encrypted and stored on verified nodes in the Secretum network. This protects it from hackers and it can’t be accessed like in cloud-based messaging services like Whatsapp

It offers the most secure and anonymous sign-up process, which only needs the user’s crypto wallet address. With this, no more risks of private data leaks

Staking and rewards with the native SER token for users who message and provide new nodes to expand the Secretum network

An easy, intuitive, and purely a P2P trading interface to send and receive cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Due to Solana’s capability of 50,000 transactions per second and an average cost per transaction of only $0.00025, fees are low fees and trading is instant

Secretum: Merging Messaging DApp With Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has become a movement, a revolution, and an innovation that has come to change the world forever. Most especially, as many individuals, institutions, and even nations are connecting into its technologies to proffer solutions to various spheres of life.

Secretum’s Blockchain-messaging innovation changes the game in communications, its over the counter (OTC) P2P trading capabilities bring unique advantages to crypto-asset owners:

Instant Liquidity – It will enable traders to contact each other directly and find hidden liquidity in crypto markets. Thus, improving execution.

NFT Trading – Non-Fungible Tokens are the ideal safe investment spot for crypto and art enthusiasts with its sale surging to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021.

Better Trade Prices – Secretum stabilizes prices and market flow with wallet-to-wallet trading. Thereby, eliminating the impact of “whale trades” and their negative impact on prices. Above all, Secretum’s vision is to become the world’s next messaging unicorn.

