The Workish guide to producing a killer company meeting

The best company-wide meetings should not only bring together the best presentation on one key takeaway, they also need to inspire and motivate

Article content Workish (not-so-best practices) by Sandy Marshall is FP Work’s take on the absurdities of the workplace. We also get serious with real advice from business experts. In Nicholas Nickleby, Charles Dickens wrote: “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” Unabridged, the line continues: “Cameras off, right?” Last week marked the Professional Equinox: an autumnal onset of snap elections, budget harvests, and a crisp new season of corporate events. And while “return to office” flight plans change faster than snowbird travel itineraries, communication planners work to revise logistics from hybrid to virtual, infuse authentic content, and store foam-covered Catchbox mics in the pantry for winter.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Prepping for an enterprise-wide virtual meeting? Here are a few not-so-useful Workish tactics to consider, along with expert tips from one of the pros. The meeting cafeteria Building a blueprint with meandering, disconnected modules? Skip the formal agenda and bring a chafing dish to a content buffet. Like a local canteen, there’s no lingering in the virtual waiting room: grab a plate of casserole and randomly join sessions like “Time Tracking: Our Future is in Your Hands,” “Giving up on OneDrive,” and “Terry Decided to Stay.” Pro-tip: for in-person activations, the WiFi network is BURGER (no password). The PDAMA (Please Don’t Ask Me Anything) town hall We’ve all heard of the informal AMA, wherein speakers answer real-time questions from A to Zzzzz. But for fast-moving content without vetting (and to dodge those pesky elephants in the room), consider the Please, Don’t Ask Me Anything town hall. The format is simple: start with an intro… that never ends.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Please read: date change Though similar to football’s punting techniques, the Please Read: Date Change stratagem offers internal teams a few extra days, weeks, and probably months to double down on aligning legal disclosures while quietly proofing Bruce’s presentation. Please Read: Date Change is not to be confused with the Please Read: Date Change, Details Forthcoming EOD. Note: only use once, and at the very last minute. And now for some real, actual advice from an expert in enterprise meeting design and execution: Workish met with T. Melissa Madian, founder and chief fabulous officer of TMM Enablement Services, who specializes in large-scale organizational meetings. She told us that when designing corporate meetings, it’s critical to know your audience, prioritize content, and — most importantly — start with a clear purpose in mind.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Workish: For starters: why do companies hold company-wide internal meetings? Melissa Madian: So. Many. Reasons. And not all positive ones. They’re most typically held to communicate news that affects everyone in the organization, to provide updates on how the company is doing, to facilitate company-wide training, and sometimes just to boost morale. That last element is especially important given last year’s virtual environment, as there’s a desire to return to in-person events as soon as possible so people can feel more “normal.” Within the broader world of events, my company focuses on producing Sales Kick-Offs, which assemble revenue-generating functions to set the course for the year and, in a similar fashion, provide updates and training to make attendees successful. SKO’s are typically splashy in-person events, and I know a lot of organizations and sales leaders have missed the camaraderie and connection with their teams.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Workish:What’s the first thing a planner should ask when tasked with putting together a large-scale internal meeting? MM: I always ask my clients: “What do you want your audience to take from this meeting? What do you want them to feel and know, and what do you need them to do after the meeting is over? Without knowing a meeting’s core purpose, every audience member will leave remembering random elements… but not what you want them to remember. Workish:Which do you focus on first: content or tech platform? MM: Content! The technology platform should support the flow and purpose of the meeting. Unfortunately, a lot of organizations have to go through a lengthy procurement and security testing process to purchase a tech platform, so most organizations start with getting the platform, then retrofit the meeting into functions the platform can provide.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Workish:How important are guest speakers and breakout sessions? MM: It really depends on the purpose of the meeting, and what you want your audience to take away from the event. I strongly encourage highly collaborative meetings: your organization is spending time and money bringing people together, so you should get the most out of that activity, which means organizing attendees into breakouts to encourage participation. Guest speakers are advantageous if you’re able to secure someone who’s an expert at both presenting and motivating. Internal guest speakers, like your CEO (or other executives), can be highly effective in small doses. I typically suggest a short “fireside chat” with execs to provide just the right amount of information without taking over an entire meeting.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Workish guide to better resumés: Memo to candidates: bring your network The Workish guide to retaining talent: Focus less on salary, more on meaning The results are in, candour wins: The Workish guide to picking your battles Workish:What’s required in terms of pre-and-post content? MM: My general rule of thumb is if there’s an element that could benefit the audience (or even a new hire) after an event, it should be pre-recorded and delivered as prep or follow-up. The actual event itself should maximize bringing people together — which means no talking at the audience! No one wants to be stuck in a “Clockwork Orange”-type situation with slide after slide after slide… especially in a virtual meeting. Package-up reading and viewing materials as promotional content before the event, then produce follow-up content to keep momentum going strong.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Workish:As hybrid work environments continue to shift, should companies plan to hold virtual company-wide meetings for the time being? MM: Survey your audience about their comfort level around attending in-person meetings. Based on varying locations, attendees may have different travel restrictions — or travelling might just be a hassle! I know there’s a natural human need to “get back to normal” with in-person events, but some folks may not be ready. So be sensitive to that. As a planner, consider the purpose of the meeting and whether it’s really necessary to bring attendees together in the same physical space, or whether you can produce a killer meeting remotely instead. Workish:Any advice for someone finalizing plans for an enterprise meeting later this week?

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content MM: Be super-clear about the main objective of the meeting, so attendees know exactly what they need to do once the credits start to roll! Sandy Marshall (@MarshallSandy) is a partner at Norman Howard, and a Chicago Emmy-nominated writer and producer. Got a topic for Workish to tackle? Email us at FP_Work@postmedia.com. You can follow Sandy at: twitter.com/MarshallSandy or linkedin.com/in/sandymarshall/. _____________________________________________________________ If you like this story sign up for FP Work Newsletter.

_____________________________________________________________

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.