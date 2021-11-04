‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Increases In Ratings Amid Her Absence

Wendy Williams may not be hosting her show at the moment, but people are still tuning in.

As you know, season 13 kicked off without Wendy Williams, and the show has multiple hosts, including Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone, Sherri Shepherd to name a few.

According to the wrap, ratings increased by 33% for the week ending Oct. 24.

The premiere episode also had a 0.8 rating, which was an increase from the previous week of 0.5.

While there’s still no official word on when Wendy Williams is returning, the show just added several new hosts to its lineup.

Bill Bellamy, Michael Rapport, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos will host the show throughout the month of November.

Bill Bellamy stated,”I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show!” He continued, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her and I look forward to working with her amazing team.”

Michael Rapport also stated, “I’m very excited to fill in for Wendy and I’m looking forward to a great week of excellent shows.”

On Tuesday, Williams was seen being escorted in a wheelchair, according to reports. With a camel colored coat and black pants paired with Nike sneakers, Wendy never made contact with paparazzi.

As previously reported, the premiere was pushed back multiple times due to Williams’health issues.

Wendy was reportedly hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation just one day before it was announced that she tested positive for COVID. According to TMZ, Wendy was voluntarily admitted to a New York hospital after struggling with her mental health for some time.

We continue to wish Wendy Williams a speedy recovery.

