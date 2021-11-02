The Weeknd Unrecognizable As The Godfather On Halloween

Bradly Lamb
2

The Weeknd has once again completely nailed his Halloween costume!


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

In honor of the holiday, the musician completely transformed into Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather — and he was unrecognizable.

The Weeknd went all out for the costume, wearing facial prosthetics, a wig, and the character’s signature tuxedo.

Don Vito was originally played by Marlon Brando in the 1972 mafia-based movie, and the resemblance is pretty impressive.


Courtesy Everett Collection

But this isn’t the first time The Weeknd has gotten decked out in a detailed costume!


Rich Fury / Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

Last year, he transformed into Eddie Murphy’s The Nutty Professor character, scientist Sherman Klump.

And in 2018, he and then-girlfriend Bella Hadid impressively recreated Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz iconic looks.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

I’m already looking forward to seeing what he does next year!

