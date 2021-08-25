The Weeknd buys $70-million mansion in priciest L.A. real estate deal this year

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Toronto-born musician The Weeknd has bought a US$70-million ($88 million) mansion in the Los Angeles area alluded to in his hit “The Hills.”

Article content

After selling his former house to Madonna for less than a third of that price, he splurged on the 33,000 square foot home in what is reportedly the most expensive real estate transaction in L.A. this year.

The nine-bedroom pile in Bel Air includes a music studio, movie theatre, a steam spa and sauna, an indoor pool and outdoor infinity pool with waterfall. The Wall Street Journal calls the property “modern and dramatic.”

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, who played the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, has won three Grammys and will need a few rooms in his new mansion to display all his other awards and best selling albums. Now 31, he grew up in Scarborough, Ont., and dropped out of school at 17.

The 0.6-hectare (1.6-acre) property, complete with an outdoor sports court and soccer nets, overlooks the Bel Air Country Club. Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle bought the place in 2015 for US$21.44 million, then completely renovated it in a lavish style, adding 13,000 square feet for some of the amenities. The three-year renovation included importing modern furniture from around the world to remake what the Oerlemans called a “horrendous” interior when they first bought it.