The Weeknd Buys $70 Million Los Angeles Mansion — See Pics – Hollywood Life

The Weeknd purchased an incredible home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles after his real estate agents reportedly showed up with an offer the previous owners couldn’t refuse.

The Weeknd, 31, just made a new purchase and it’s super impressive! The singer is the new owner of a $70 million mansion in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA and from the looks of the inside pics of the pad, it’s truly one of the most beautiful homes in the city. He showed his deep desire for the house when he reportedly had his real estate agents make an offer the previous owners couldn’t refuse even though they weren’t planning on selling the home.

The giant white mansion looks just as gorgeous on the outside as it does on the inside. In the pic above, an outdoor pool can clearly be seen along with relaxing lounging areas and multiple windows and entrances. Beautiful grass and trees surround the estate as well and the entire living space is reportedly 33,000 square feet.

Some of the amenities of the mansion include a gym, a movie theater, a music studio, indoor and outdoor pools, a sports court, and a sauna. The property also overlooks the golf course at the Bel Air Country Club, proving the location is one that would leave people in awe.

The Weeknd’s latest purchase comes just four months after he sold his Hidden Hills home to Madonna for $19.3 million. The 13,391-square-foot property included a seven-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest house. He originally purchased it in 2017, right after it was built, for $20 million.

When The Weeknd’s not making headlines for his extravagant home purchases, he’s doing so for his successful music career. He recently admitted that fellow singer Britney Spears actually inspired the sounds of his upcoming album when he played two of her tracks during the Aug. 11th broadcast of his Apple Music show Memento Mori. He also played other artists and his new single “Take My Breath Away” while explaining that he wanted to share some of his influences while preparing for his fifth record.

“I was thinking of doing an episode of Memento Mori every week until the album drops. Should be fun,” he said during the broadcast. “I’ll play you guys some music that’s inspiring me right now, maybe play some snippets. Who knows? But, I’m generally having fun.”