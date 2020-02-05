The United States warns about the risk of sexual assault in Spain

MADRID – The United States Embassy in Madrid warned that Americans visiting Spain are at greater risk due to "an increase in sexual assault,quot; in the country in recent years, a rare alert across the country for a nation European

An embassy security alert this week comes at a time when Spanish authorities are investigating an accusation of rape filed by three American sisters against three Afghan men for events on New Year's Eve in southeastern Spain. He also warned about the challenges faced by those who suffer sexual assault when they seek justice in the Spanish legal system.

The United States had issued travel warnings for Spain and other European countries about the risk of terrorism, particularly after a van attack on the most famous waterfront in Barcelona killed 16 people in 2017. That warning was updated last October after of a secessionist conflict in the region of Catalonia Spiraling on several nights of violence in Barcelona and other cities in the northeast.

The embassy also issued a specific warning in September against a tour operator based in Seville who was accused of assaulting American students.