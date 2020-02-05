The United States Senate declares that Trump is not guilty of abuse of power | USA news

%MINIFYHTML4b0020393cedbcfd8825bb955c93416e11% %MINIFYHTML4b0020393cedbcfd8825bb955c93416e12%

The United States Senate said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is not guilty of abusing his powers, as he had been accused by the House of Representatives.

The 52-48 vote fell greatly along the lines of the match.

A Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, broke the rank and joined all Democrats in the vote to condemn Trump. But the vote did not reach the two-thirds majority needed to dismiss a president.

The Senate will also vote on the second position: obstruction of Congress. Trump is also expected to be declared innocent of that article of political judgment.

Wednesday's votes will end the political trial drama that has consumed Washington since the House of Representatives launched its political trial investigation last September.

Democrats had accused Trump of abusing his power by organizing a pressure campaign for Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. He was also accused of obstructing Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation. Trump denied acting badly and repeatedly called the political trial a "hoax."

