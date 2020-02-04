The U.S. Army UU. Continue testing the new armor punch cartridge – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. It is testing a new 7.62mm punch cartridge, according to the annual report of the Director, Test and Operational Evaluation (DOT & E) 2019

Over the past year, the Army advanced its XM1158 program to create a new 7.62mm cartridge to defeat targets with improved lethality compared to the current M80A1 and M993 cartridges.

The Army authorized the urgent release of material in October 2019 to accelerate the XM1158 field and plans the complete release of material in fiscal year 2020.

Forces equipped with weapons firing the XM1158 are expected to face enemy combatants during tactical operations in accordance with the tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to fulfill the missions assigned with greater lethality.

The XM1158 is an advanced armor penetrator (ADVAP) that will replace the current 7.62mm M993 armor punch cartridge in the M993 linked configuration to provide improved lethality compared to the current M80A1 and M993 cartridges. It is compatible with the M240 series of machine guns; the Mk 48 machine gun; and the M110, Mk 17, Mk 14 and M14 series rifles.

According to the open source, the new armor piercing cartridge uses a core and penetrator encapsulated in an inverted copper jacket.

The army completed the initial XM1158 live fire tests in March 2019 to support the urgent release of material. The tests were conducted in accordance with the Director of operational tests and the evaluation of the approved real fire strategy, according to a published report.

He also added that the Army used barrier-protected gelatin targets to allow credible computer modeling of the performance of XM1158 with the Static Dynamic Framework Model (ORCA / SDF) based on Operational Requirements and Accident Assessment. To support the release of complete material, the Army plans additional tests against other barriers and light material targets to determine the projectile's ability to drill operationally relevant targets.

The Army approved the launch of the XM1158 as an urgent material launch in October 2019. The Army plans the launch of complete material in fiscal year 20.