The Two Most Devastating Britney Spears Conservatorship Stories

It was thoroughly and completely devastating.
The new documentary focuses on a security company called Black Box Security that was hired to watch over Britney. The documentary claims that the security crew were recording private conversations in her room without her knowledge and surveilling her phone by using the iCloud and a remote iPad.
But the part that really, truly broke me were two interviews with former BFFs of Britney.
The two people are Britney’s former assistant, Felicia, and former wardrobe stylist, Tish Yates.
The first story is from Felicia Culotta, otherwise known by fans simply as “Fe.”
Fe was Britney’s personal assistant since the beginning. We love Fe. Fe is family. As someone who has met Fe multiple times over the years, she is genuinely one of the nicest, sweetest human beings.
In Controlling Britney Spears, Fe talks about being rehired as Britney’s personal assistant for her 2008 Circus tour.
Things got real weird, real fast for Fe. Eventually, it was like she wasn’t allowed to be by Britney’s side.
Fe says Britney’s team tried to prevent her from going on the European leg of the tour. She refused, went, and promised to stay away from Britney. Britney’s father told her “Britney doesn’t want you there. She never wanted you on this tour.”
This sounded weird, especially to Fe. But she went along anyway and did her best to avoid Britney.
Things came to a head when she had an accidental run-in with Britney on the absolute last date of the tour. Fe was in the tour office and Britney walked in and screamed “Fe, where have you been?!” She sprinted across the room and flung herself in Fe’s arms, overjoyed to see her.
Fe says she felt Britney’s father, Jamie, was trying to pit the two of them against each other, which is another example of Britney being isolated from anyone she knew and loved. It’s pure evil.
The other part of the documentary that wrecked me was this anecdote from her former wardrobe stylist, Tish Yates. Tish was Britney’s head of wardrobe for most of her Piece of Me residency in Vegas.
In the doc, Tish says Britney is known for memorizing phone numbers.
She told a story about a Tiffany’s necklace she got for her.
At the end of the Piece of Me tour, Tish bought Britney this necklace with her phone number engraved on the back so she could call her in case she ever needed help.
It’s so, so dark.
Like, this isn’t some made-up movie. This is real life.
ULTIMATELY, while all of this information is so dark, there is some light. The thing that really got me was the message Fe had for Britney:
“Hang in there. Your voice is coming back. You are louder and prouder than I’ve seen you in a very long time.”
In response to the doc, Britney’s lawyer filed papers saying Britney’s dad crossed “unfathomable lines.”
And Britney’s next court hearing is on Wednesday.
Honestly, I just really hope Fe and Tish can have a reunion with Britney someday soon. I know it’s coming.
Controlling Britney Spears is streaming on Hulu.
