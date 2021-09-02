The total market cap of public crypto stocks has quadrupled since January By Cointelegraph

The combined market cap of publicly-listed crypto firms has roughly quadrupled this year while the number of public digital asset firms has increased by 28% over the same period.

A new report from CoinShares estimates that public “cryptocurrency pure play companies” were worth roughly $25 billion at the start of the year, with mining firms and financial service providers representing the lion’s share of value.

Number of crypto firms going public each year: CoinShares
Average YTD performance public crypto stocks by year of listing: CoinShares