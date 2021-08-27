The Supreme Court Blocks The Biden Administration’s Eviction Moratorium 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

It looks like the Supreme Court has made the decision to block the federal moratorium that halted evictions across the country during the pandemic. Giving landlords the right to resume the eviction process despite tenants being affected by the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the court announced their ruling late Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reimposed the block back on August 3rd and received support from the Biden Administration. The court ultimately determined that the CDC did not have the authority to impose the moratorium under federal law without congressional approval. The court said, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.”

NBC News reports that the court continued to state, “It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened. Instead, the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination.”

As previously reported, last month Biden called on Congress to extend the moratorium to July 31st. The CDC later issued a moratorium scheduled to expire on October 3rd.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.” The administration called out for state and local officials to “move more aggressively” when it comes to distributing assistance to help tenants. They also encouraged local officials to issue their own local moratoriums.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post The Supreme Court Blocks The Biden Administration’s Eviction Moratorium appeared first on The Shade Room.