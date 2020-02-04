The state of the Trump Union: what to expect | USA news

Washington DC – President Donald Trump is expected to focus on issues such as job growth and the performance of the US economy in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, a political issue he hopes to address for re-election in November.

Now assured by the Republican allies of an absolution expected in his trial by political trial in the Senate, the nationally televised speech is an opportunity for Trump to revitalize his re-election campaign by emphasizing what he considers positive.

Trump has frequently promoted his administration of the US economy. As recently as two weeks ago, he said he was in "a pretty sad state,quot; until he and his administration turned it into a "roar of opportunities."

But the numbers are not compatible with the "geyser,quot; narrative. There are indications that the record economic expansion of the United States, now in its eleventh year, is becoming difficult.

Job creation is slowing down. And the US economy UU. It grew a modest 2.3 percent last year, well below the 3 percent growth that Trump had predicted after a $ 1.5 billion tax cut package that he and his Republican colleagues drove in Congress in 2017.

But Trump continued to exaggerate the economy on Sunday in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox New.

"Since the economy is the best, it has probably been in our country. I mean, it is the best there has been, the unemployment figures are the best. It should have gone up 25 points."

"I don't see how anyone can beat me," Trump said.

Trump's trade war with China weighed on American manufacturing last year, as companies slowed investment. And although manufacturing activity recovered in January amid the signing of a phase one trade agreement between Washington and Beijing, the US tariffs. UU. They are still valid for some Chinese goods of about 360,000 million dollars.

The coronavirus outbreak and the continuing problems for Boeing around 737 MAX could also present winds against growth, said Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Management, a money management firm based in Toronto, Canada.

"There are indications that the economy may not be as strong as the one Trump counted," Valliere told Al Jazeera.

"It is still an advantage, but the next number of GDP at the end of April could be a soft number," Valliere said, referring to the gross domestic product (GDP) that measures the value of all goods and services produced throughout the economy.

As a result, Trump is likely to promote an upcoming tax reduction proposal by the White House economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, and may propose that Congress adopt legislation to boost infrastructure spending, which would stimulate the economy. It will also continue to press the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States to lower interest rates if the economy slows, Valliere said.

Unpopular president

Despite the US economy, political analysts say Trump's re-election prospects in 2020 are slim. As in 2016, many analysts believe that Trump is not likely to win the majority of the popular vote. He would prevail by gathering a victory of the Electoral College through victories in key key states.

Trump is almost certain of the vindication of the Democrats' political trial against him and will use Tuesday's speech to promote his foreign policy and internal achievements that appeal to his fan base.

"We have known what this president has been doing since his inauguration speech,quot; in 2016, said Shibley Telhami, a pollster and professor of political science at the University of Maryland.

"He has never hesitated to make every major speech a war cry at his base instead of an opportunity to unify the United States," Telhami told Al Jazeera.

"He hasn't. The polls reflect that. Nothing is going to be different this time," Telhami said. "It's about energizing your base."

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront Arena (File: Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

A continuous average of credible national opinion polls compiled by the FiveThirtyEight.com website shows Trump with a margin of disapproval from 52 to 44 percent to approval among American adults, a constant pattern throughout his presidency.

An economic achievement that Trump will surely point out is the updated trade agreement between the US. The US, Canada and Mexico (USMCA), which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1993. Democrats also claim credit for approval of the agreement in Congress.

Foreign policy

Trump is expected to highlight his recently revealed Middle Eastern plan as an achievement, which plays well with Republicans and the national Jewish and evangelical public despite the growing international condemnation.

Under the proposal, the United States would recognize Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and request that Jerusalem be the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel, proposals that the Palestinians immediately rejected.

"We are receiving an almost universal rejection because both the Arab League and the OCI rejected this plan," Telhami said, referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We will see more, particularly after people know the details worldwide because it goes against the position of the international community, goes against the UN resolution, goes against international law," he said.

Trump is also expected to promote his decision to order the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack. UU., Although the action increased fears in the US. UU. From a growing military confrontation with Iran that most Americans don't want to see.

Despite the promise of removing most US troops from Syria and facing new demands from the Iraqi parliament to withdraw US forces, Trump has deployed additional troops in the region in response to the escalation with Iran.

Trump has sought a peace framework with the Taliban in Afghanistan and still hopes to announce a significant withdrawal of US forces in the country before the end of his presidency.

Trump will say: "I defeated ISIS (ISIL), I love Israel, I am making peace in the Middle East and containing Iran," said Aaron David Miller, a member of the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Immigration

With the impending elections and with the Democratic opposition in control of the US House of Representatives, Trump does not have a solid legislative agenda this year.

The president is likely to boast of his efforts to build a wall on the southwest border of the United States with Mexico, the steps his administration has taken to reduce refugee inflows to the United States and his government's policy of returning to asylum seekers in Mexico to wait for their immigration cases.

Those policies have resulted in widespread condemnation of rights groups and immigrant advocates, but they have been applauded by many at Trump's base.

Protesters gather outside the United States Supreme Court, while court judges consider cases related to presidential powers over the legality of President Donald Trump's last travel ban (File: Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

Trump turned immigration into a centerpiece of his 2016 re-election campaign and presidency. He continues to do so before the November elections. In addition to tightening the knot of migrants and asylum seekers at the US border. In the US, Trump promised in 2016 to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. UU.

Last week, Trump expanded his travel ban to include six new countries, bringing the total number of countries subject to travel restrictions to 13, most of which are Muslim-majority or have significant Muslim populations.

The impeachment process

Only once before, during the political trial of former President Bill Clinton in 1999, a president of the United States addressed Congress while on trial in the Senate.

The White House wanted Trump's expected acquittal to be expected before the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, but in the midst of an internal disagreement, the vote was rejected after the speech took place.

The Senate will vote on Wednesday if it must condemn or acquit Trump for two articles of political trial: abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the House's political trial investigation.

The sketch of this artist represents the White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, speaking in the Senate chamber during the political trial against President Donald Trump (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

The Senate is scheduled to address Trump's guilt issue on two counts of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.

Republicans who control a 53-47 majority in the Senate announced last week that they intend to vote to acquit, even though several Republican senators said House Democrats proved the facts of their case.

"I am very curious to see if he addresses the accusation and how he will do it because he will speak the night before he is presumably acquitted in the Senate," said Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia Policy Center.

"The president could do a little good if he showed a little contrition for this, but that doesn't seem to be part of his playbook," Kondik told Al Jazeera. "Given this president, the best bet is some kind of triumphalism over the political trial."

Clinton ignored the trial trial, but given that Trump's trial is focused on his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, the president of the United States. UU. You can use the address to continue your attacks in the period before the November elections.

Attractive for African Americans

Analysts also say Trump will likely seek to attract African-American voters and independents.

The president’s re-election campaign posted a $ 5.6 million, 30-second television ad during Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl football game.

The announcement promoted Trump's forgiveness of Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American woman who was saved from life imprisonment for a drug offense for the first time.

"Not inspiring a large African-American participation in favor of the Democratic candidate is something that will be of value to the president. I assume it will play some of the notes of the television ad," said Kondik.

"He is clearly trying to limit the damage with non-white voters, which is an important strategy because the difference between getting 10 or 11 percent of the African American vote versus getting 12 or 13 is really quite significant at the end."

Trump signed a criminal justice reform law that passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support in 2018.

Almost exactly a year ago, I wrote about how Trump used blacks whose prayers he commuted. He did it again for a Super Bowl audience. It will continue to do everything throughout 2020. Understand it as it is. https://t.co/ZylcjwVYun – Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 3, 2020

But a Washington Post / Ipsos poll in January suggested that eight out of 10 black Americans said they believe Trump is racist and that the president has made racism a major problem in the country. The survey also suggested that nine out of 10 disapprove of their overall work performance.

Regardless of the points Trump chooses to make, his speech is likely to be more sober than his extravagant press conferences and media sprays. Mainly he stayed in the script of his last two speeches of the State of the Union, offering few surprises.