The Stars Brought Their Fashion Drip To The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Roommates, some of your favorite celebrities stepped out to watch talent be honored. And they made sure to bring their fashion drip right along with them. The 2021 Soul Train Awards red carpet saw suited, bodycon and even ball gown action on November 20. Everyone rocked their own style, but scroll through through to see whose swag was double-take worthy.

Summer Walker

Summer Walker served artistic glam with her polaroid-patterned, black and white dress. The satin-like, curve-hugging ‘fit featured a low neckline and back. Summer paired the look for the awards with strappy heels, a high ponytail and full bangs.

Ashanti

Leave it to Ashanti to make an entrance! The R&B singer was the belle of the awards with her all-black, strapless gown. Designed by Christian Siriano, the gown featured a lace-like pattern covering the entire thing. She paired the gown with straight here and minimal jewelry.

Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Normani, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold

The girls did not come to play this year. Starting with Jazmine Sullivan wearing what looks like an art piece. Ari Lennox popped out wearing a shimmery, high-leg split cocktail dress. Normani went all black with her drip and sure didn’t miss a drop. And finally, Tisha and Tichina graced the awards carpet with patterned outfits–one as a dress and the other a two-piece.

