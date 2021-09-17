The SOS Foundation To Partner with Project Zero to Restore the Ocean. By DailyCoin

The SOS Foundation To Partner with Project Zero to Restore the Ocean.



Project Zero is a next g eneration non-profit organization supported by renowned scientists, business leaders, culture makers, campaigners and ocean experts who are all working to awaken the fight to protect and restore the ocean.

SOS Foundation, the leading crypto charity project, just nailed the partnership with Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippies. Without staking, holders of SOS tokens can receive token rewards, participating in jackpots, as well as attend charitable events.

Project Zero has an illustrious and extensive list of Ambassadors that will be working together closely with SOS to build a strong community to promote the partnership and raise money for Project Zero. Notable artists and proponents of Project Zero such as Cara and Poppy Delevingne , Georgia May Jagger, Laird Hamilton, Sienna Miller, Lily Donaldson, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Will Poulter, Ronen Rubinstein, Cavier Coleman and Liv Tyler, will be supporting SOS Foundation’s partnership with Project Zero.

“We Project Zero and our ambassadors are super excited to work with the SOS Foundation. SOS has such beautifully designed mechanics to help incentivie and raise attention to the social good. Through SOS and it’s big crypto community, we want our voice heard and get more people into joining us to restore the ocean. ”

said Michele Clark, Executive Drector and Founderof Project Zero.

One by one, Project Zero ambassadors will come out in their support of the SOS/Project Zero partnership in the press and on social media alike for shared goal – restore the ocean.

Thanks to the @theSOSF for selecting us as a beneficiary of your foundation. Check out at their site https://t.co/mDLAieTE1i Together we protect and restore the ocean to #turnthetide on the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/CMPwsLCTAK — Project Zero (@ProjectZero) September 14, 2021

