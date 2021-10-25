The Sioux Energy Center has mined 20 Bitcoin in secret since April By Cointelegraph

Electric services provider Ameren Corporation (NYSE:) announced Monday that it has successfully mined upward of 20 (BTC) using excess energy generated by one of its coal-based power plants — the Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, Missouri.
While the company set up the data center used to mine the coins back in April, it did not publicly announce the addition until Monday. Its half-megawatt mining facility taps into the Sioux Energy Energy Center’s 972 MW generation capacity to complete the necessary proof-of-work-based mining activities.
