The Shade Room Set To Premiere ‘Love Locked’ A Reality Dating Series On Facebook Watch

The Shade Room is stepping into the wonderfully dramatic world of dating shows with the new original series Love Locked. And chile, if you live for dating shows that are heavy on the eye candy (the zaddies, though!) and full of plot twists (you’re going to gag!), this series presented by Facebook Watch is a must see.

So, what’s it giving?

Twelve singles come together in a luxurious Los Angeles-area mansion in search of their true love. All of them have been secretly paired by two matchmakers. But there’s a catch. A private investigator has been hired to dig up dirty little secrets on each of them. Those secrets are presented to the group without spilling the tea on the owner. A vote is then taken to decide what dirt is the ultimate deal breaker. Once the group comes to a decision, the owner of the secret is revealed, and they are given the boot along with their secret match (a gag, right?!).

In the end there will only be one final couple, and that winning pair will walk away as the ultimate match with their love on lock—hopefully.

Love Locked is The Shade Room’s latest offering as a creative partner of Facebook Watch’s We the Culture content initiative, which is aimed at investing in and amplifying the voices of Black content creators. Previous shows produced by TSR for the initiative include the cooking competition show Shady Brunch, and the plus-size modeling competition reality series Thick House hosted by former America’s Next Top Model contestant Toccara Jones.

The six episode series is produced by Sick Bird Productions and executive produced by The Shade Room’s Head of Video Mike Jones, and the company’s Founder and CEO Angelica Nwandu.

Love Locked premieres Monday, September 20 at 8P EST | 5P PST exclusively on Facebook Watch and on The Shade Room’s official Instagram page.

