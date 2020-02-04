There is a possible scandal that is brewing, according to one of the most popular articles for blind websites on the Internet: Crazy Days & Nights.

The website states that a "deceased athlete,quot; has a secret child, born out of wedlock. And that child, according to the site, is expected to introduce himself soon. It is not clear, according to the site, what the child (or the child's mother) is looking for.

But one thing is certain: the mother wants her child support to continue. The website states that it wants to ensure that child support continues even after the death of the "star."

Crazy Days & Nights is a website that publishes blind articles about celebrities. While some of his reports in the past have been wrong, they have revealed many important stories.

For example, the website was the first to report that Jay Z was cheating on Beyonce with a white woman. And second, they broke the news that Charlie Sheen was infected with HIV.

Here is his complete blind article: