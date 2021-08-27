The Rollout For Kanye West’s Upcoming Album ‘DONDA’ Has Already Made Him Millions 

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fans are still waiting for the official release of Kanye’s highly anticipated album. However, without the album even dropping Kanye has already made millions as the anticipation continues to build.

So far, Kanye has already held two listening events for the album in Atlanta, and there is a third listening event taking place tonight in his hometown Chicago. According to Billboard, last month about 42,000 fans filled Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium for the first listening event and paid between $25 to $100 for their tickets. Two weeks later, another event was hosted, and a source close to Ye revealed that about $7 million in in-person merchandise sales were made.

Billboard estimates the listening events in Atlanta grossed between $1.5 million and $2.7 million apiece, and streams for Kanye’s music rose about 37%, bringing in an additional estimated $350,000. The release date for “DONDA,” may still be unclear, but what is clear, is that Kanye definitely knows how to get to the bag.

As Kanye continues to keep fans waiting on the release of his album. He is currently waiting to see if a judge will sign off on the paperwork for him to legally change his name. As we previously reported, he filed documents to legally change his name to “Ye.”

That is of course his nickname, but now it looks like he is trying to make that his government name. TMZ obtained the documents he filed where is seeking to change his name from Kanye Omari West, to simply just Ye.

