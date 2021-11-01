Home Business The Recording Academy and OneOf announce Grammy Awards partnership By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The Recording Academy and OneOf, a green nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace backed by legendary record producer Quincy Jones, have announced an exclusive partnership centered around the next three years of Grammy Awards in an unsigned statement on the Grammys website.

Details on specific NFT collections will be released in January but will celebrate both the awards themselves and nominees and recipients. Some of the money from the sale of the assets will go toward funding the Recording Academy scholarship fund. OneOf, built on the Tezos blockchain, is specifically designed with musicians and listeners in mind. Panos Panay, co-president of the Recording Academy, said: