The Reason Having Blonde Hair Makes Her Comfortable – Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish sat down with ‘Vanity Fair’ for her fifth interview in five years with the outlet, and talked about ‘starting an adulthood’ that is ‘very exciting’ and her confidence about her look.

Billie Eilish, 19, is growing up before our very eyes and it shows in her latest interview! The singer proved she’s not only transforming into an adult physically, but emotionally too, and that’s part of the reason she debuted a brand new blonde hair color and cut earlier this year and is sticking to it. In her annual sit-down with Vanity Fair, the talented beauty, who sported black and green hair for a while, explained how she was apprehensive about changing her look, including her hair, in her younger years because she was “scared” about what people would think, but now that’s all changed because she’s changed.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there.’… I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it,” she told the outlet before adding that going blonde has helped. “If I’m being cautious and not trying to be in everybody’s faces, it’s cool…. I didn’t used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

Billie also compared her previous interviews with Vanity Fair to the one she did this year and revealed that in addition to the one look she had for a while, her answers gave a hint at the insecurities she felt. “This is just me trying to convince myself that I didn’t care. I used to just be filled with these inspirational quotes, just ready to go, that I didn’t even agree with most of the time,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m overwhelmed, I hate this, everyone wants something from me, I don’t have anything to give them, I f*cking suck.’”

“I feel a lot of pressure, but back then I was more loved—I was pretty overall loved, to be honest,” she added. “And I was scared because I wanted to keep that love. But now tons of people hate me, so I’m not worried anymore. If you like me, you like me, and if you don’t, you don’t.”

“I’m starting to have an adulthood which is new for me, and very exciting, and I have had new experiences and new people and lots of love,” she went on.

Despite growing up over time and realizing things now that she didn’t realize before, the “Ocean Eyes” crooner said that one thing she’s always tried to encourage her fans and supporters to do from day one is to dress like they want to dress and be who they feel they are. “Literally the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want. Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want,” she said. “It’s all I’ve ever said.”

Check out Billie’s full interview above.