The Reason For Their Argument – Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid ‘was out of town working’ when the headline-making ‘incident’ happened between her mom Yolanda Hadid and now ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.

Zayn Malik, 28, and his reported ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid, 57, made headlines when an alleged argument broke out between them and an assault accusation from Yolanda led to his arrest, and now we’re finding out exactly what caused the friction. When Yolanda apparently wanted to spend more time with and care for her one-year-old granddaughter Khai – Gigi and Zayn’s daughter – while Gigi was out of the country, she visited Zayn to do so, but something between her and the former One Direction member apparently went amiss and he reportedly thought her attempt to care for her grandchild was “crossing a boundary.”

“Gigi was out of town working Paris Fashion Week when this incident between Yolanda and Zayn happened,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As everyone knows, Yolanda has always been a very hands on, dedicated parent to her kids. She’s naturally protective and has been there for every step of the way when it comes to her kid’s lives. So naturally, when Gigi was away while working, she wanted to spend as much time helping care for her granddaughter as possible.”