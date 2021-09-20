The Real Reason Katherine Heigl Left Grey’s Anatomy

“The rumors that I refused to return were totally untrue.”
Or do you? The Daily Telegraph has an excerpt from writer Lynette Rice’s new book How to Save a Life: the Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, and apparently it features Heigl setting the record straight on why she really decided to leave the show.
“I started a family, and it changed everything,” Heigl says in the excerpt. “It changed my desire to work full-time. I went on family leave and just got to be a [mom], and it changed my whole perspective… that was really the turning point.”
“So before I was due back, I spoke again to Shonda about wanting to leave. Then I waited at home until I was given the formal okay that I was off the show. The rumors that I refused to return were totally untrue.”
In the book, Heigl also explains — and offers some regret — how she handled withdrawing herself from Emmys consideration for Grey’s in 2008. (She won the previous year.)
“I thought I was doing the right thing. And I wanted to be clear that I wasn’t snubbing the Emmys,” she explained. “The night I won was the highlight of my career. I just was afraid that if I said, ‘No comment,’ it was going to come off like I couldn’t be bothered [to enter the race].”
“I could have more gracefully said that without going into a private work matter,” Heigl continued. “It was between me and the writers. I ambushed them, and it wasn’t very nice or fair.”
