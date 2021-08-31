The Reactions To Drake’s New Album Art Are Hilarious

Lil Nas X had the best take.
As you can probably imagine, the internet has feelings on the matter. The image — of 12 pregnant women — has now gone viral, with everyone from Lil Nas X to The Daily Show offering their take.
Here’s Lil Nas X’s, who pretended the art — of 12 pregnant emoji men — was for his new album Montero.
Other fans were straight-up on board with the whole thing, with one applauding Drake for “participating in his own joke.”
Whatever you think about the Certified Lover Boy cover art, you can’t deny: people are talking about it. And Drake’ll probably have the last laugh once the awards start rolling in.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!