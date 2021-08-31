The Reactions To Drake’s New Album Art Are Hilarious

Lil Nas X had the best take.

In case you’re unaware, Drake is busy promoting his brand-new album, Certified Lover Boy, which drops September 3. And to celebrate, he recently shared its cover image, tagging the artist Damien Hirst.

As you can probably imagine, the internet has feelings on the matter. The image — of 12 pregnant women — has now gone viral, with everyone from Lil Nas X to The Daily Show offering their take.


Here’s Lil Nas X’s, who pretended the art — of 12 pregnant emoji men — was for his new album Montero.


Other fans were straight-up on board with the whole thing, with one applauding Drake for “participating in his own joke.”

The concept of Certified Lover Boy is one big cliche. Everything that Drake is doing that’s related to this album is purposefully corny, including the album title. I like that one of the biggest artists ever is participating in his own joke.


Whatever you think about the Certified Lover Boy cover art, you can’t deny: people are talking about it. And Drake’ll probably have the last laugh once the awards start rolling in.


