The Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada Commemorate Remembrance Day at Runnymede Healthcare Centre

Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Runnymede Healthcare Centre will be joined by the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada to pay tribute to those who have served our country to protect rights and freedoms around the world.

Patients will be in attendance for the annual ceremony of remembrance and the hospital will be paying tribute to its past and current patient veterans.

Founded in 1860, the Queen’s Own Rifles are Canada’s oldest continuous infantry regiment and have taken part in every Canadian military campaign.