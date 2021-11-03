‘The Queen Of Brooklyn’ Nenobia Washington Has Passed Away At The Age Of 38

We are saddened to report that viral sensation Nenobia Washington has passed away at the age of 38. If y’all recall, she was crowned ‘The Queen of Brooklyn’ for repping the borough to the fullest after she warned ISIS against attacking New York City in a viral interview with Hot New Hip Hop.

According to TMZ, police and paramedics found Nenobia unconscious and unresponsive in front of an NYC building. She was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined she had passed away. Authorities say findings in the preliminary investigation revealed Nenobia’s injuries may indicate that she fell from an elevated position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While the investigation into Nenobia’s passing is still ongoing, authorities are exploring the possibility that she may have intentionally jumped from the building her body was found in front of.

David Jackson, the father of Nenobia’s son, told TMZ the family has received conflicting information about what happened from witnesses who claimed to have seen the incident. Jackson said he was told Nenobia fell from a window, which hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Nenobia’s loved ones will remember her with a private ceremony, and will host a public memorial where fans can pay their respects.

Please keep Nenobia Washington’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

