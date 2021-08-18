The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Announces Official Partnership with CryptoMondays San Juan

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association announces an official community partnership with CryptoMondays San Juan.

The partnership will make events more inclusive and accessible, empowering Puerto Ricans to tap into education, networking, and employment opportunities.

CryptoMondays San Juan organizer Pedro Rivera notes, “Our weekly events on the island bring blockchain enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors, and developers together. The power of over 150 individuals sharing information about decentralization, cryptocurrency, and emerging trends is immense. This new partnership will open that network to anyone who wants to learn and grow.”

CryptoMondays San Juan events are held each Monday throughout the city. The weekly gatherings take place at venues including popular restaurants, hotels, and commercial spaces and include panel discussions, presentations, and general networking.

Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director of The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association comments, “Community organizers like Pedro along with local legislation enables the blockchain industry to thrive in Puerto Rico. We’re excited because this partnership positions us to grow and extend knowledge and resources to larger groups, creating tangible impact.”

The newly formed partnership will announce specific initiatives in coming months designed to both grow CryptoMondays San Juan participation and extend opportunities for Puerto Ricans beyond weekly gatherings.

Founder of the worldwide CryptoMondays movement and Executive Chairman of DLTx.com James Haft adds, “Pedro has done an incredible job, and I am delighted he will be receiving added support from the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association. The partnership initiatives will offer local communities and institutions access to collaborative education and economic programs, which will continue the tradition of Puerto Rico as a global hub for the emerging blockchain industry.”

About The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to connect blockchain entrepreneurs to the communities and peers making positive change in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org

About CryptoMondays San Juan

CryptoMondays is a decentralized global community that shares a passion for crypto, blockchain and how it’s going to change the world in dramatic ways, with chapters in major cities around the world. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CryptoMondaysSanJuan.

Keiko Yoshino

Executive Director

Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

2027474045

keiko@prblockchain.org