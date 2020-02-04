The prison sentence of the Spanish billionaire doubled over Picasso & # 39; smuggling & # 39; News

Madrid Spain – A billionaire member of the Santander banking dynasty who tried to smuggle a Pablo Picasso masterpiece out of Spain on his luxury yacht has doubled and increased his prison sentence.

Jaime Botín, 83, must now serve three years in prison, after a court in Madrid increased the financial fine from 54.4 million euros ($ 57.9 million) to 91.7 million euros ($ 101.3 million).

In a very unusual move, the punishment became more severe after prosecutors noticed a technical error in the original ruling last month.

The verdict came almost five years after Picasso's painting, Head of a young woman, was taken by the police who approached the former banker's schooner off the coast of Corsica.

Botin, the uncle of Ana Botin, executive president of Banco Santander, denied that he wanted to sell the Picasso abroad.

However, a court ruled that the former president of Bankinter bank violated the law by taking the painting out of Spanish jurisdiction after it was listed as a national heritage.

Botin's lawyers, who rejected the charge of exporting the artwork and violating an export ban, must appeal.

In 2012, the Spanish authorities began monitoring Botin's activities regarding Picasso's first works, which is valued at 26 million euros ($ 28.7 million), after the auction house Christie & # 39; s requested a Export license to put the paint on sale.

The Spanish government rejected the license and imposed a national protection order on the painting, prohibiting its owner from removing it from the country.

When the painting was discovered aboard Botin's 213-foot yacht, called Adix, Botin denied that he was trying to smuggle it overseas for sale. Instead, he said he was transporting him to Geneva for safe storage.

"Despite being fully aware of the ban, the defendant took the picture aboard his schooner, the Adix moored in Valencia, with the aim of removing him from Spain," said a judge in a trial last year.

The court determined that the painting was now owned by the Spanish state and added that "anyone who has any connection with Spain will realize that the work is part of the Spanish heritage."

Who will buy a work of art in Spain, given the legal uncertainty generated by this sentence? Jaime Botin

During the trial, Botin's defense argued that the painting was never on Spanish soil, except on rare occasions, such as during his daughter's wedding or when he took her ashore to frame her.

Botin's fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion due to his interests in Bankinter, according to Forbes magazine.

It is reported that he has a floating art collection in Adix that includes works by JMW Turner and Camille Corot.

The Spanish media reports suggested that Botin tried to negotiate an agreement with the Spanish government, offering to display the work in Spain in exchange for a lighter sentence.

If Botin's appeal is unsuccessful, there is a possibility that he may spend time behind bars, but is currently free until the hearing.

Head of a Young Woman is one of the few existing paintings that Picasso, of Spanish origin, painted in 1906 in the town of Gosol in Catalonia, where he spent time with his lover, Fernande Olivier. The painting comes from the "pink period,quot; of Picasso and presents a woman with long black hair.

In a statement, Botin said: "The consequence of the sentence is that any ship, yacht or vessel that moor, dock or anchor in Spanish waters and carry on board merchandise that the Spanish state considers unilaterally integral to its historical heritage, is subject to being captured by Spain, which is simply unacceptable.

"Who is going to buy a work of art in Spain, given the legal uncertainty generated by this phrase?"

A source from the Spanish Ministry of Culture, who asked not to be named, told Al Jazeera: "Like many other European countries, Spain has a law that means that articles of cultural interest can be declared property of the state to prevent are sold abroad and to preserve them for the nation. The economic value of painting or sculpture is not important; it is the cultural value for the nation. "

Banco Santander is one of the largest banks in Europe and has interests in Latin America and the United States.