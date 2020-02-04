The pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith blows back the enemies that embarrass her for bursting the baby's bump

Twitter

The actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; She responds to Internet trolls who criticized her for showing her belly on television during a recent interview with British talk show host Graham Norton.

Up News Info –

Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith has responded after the trolls criticized her for showing her belly in a short top during an interview on "The Graham Norton show".

The "Queen & Slim"The star appeared on the British talk show on Friday, January 31, 2020 and wore a short black top and undulating black pants for conversation.

%MINIFYHTMLaae0907704ffe0a156ffcceeee50c5bf11% %MINIFYHTMLaae0907704ffe0a156ffcceeee50c5bf12%

The ensemble highlighted Jodie's blooming bump, but some spectators were not too impressed by the appearance.

"Nobody wants to see your belly," wrote one, while another added: "Don't make me see the Graham Norton show. Don't you respect yourself?

"I don't need to see your bulge in an interview program, thanks," said a third.

Responding to criticism, Jodie defiantly shared a complete picture of her outfit and wrote next: "Give zero f ** ks about your disdain for the bodies of pregnant women on British television."

He concluded his publication with an emoji of a hand with painted nails.

Jodie Turner-Smith responds to those who hate

After her message, many of Jodie's fans supported her, and one of them replied: "You look stunning and beautiful as always, the enemies."

Another added: "If you're proud of your bump and want to show it off, then it's good for you."

Jodie waits for her first child with a husband Joshua Jackson. During her interview on "The Graham Norton Show," the 33-year-old woman seemed to reveal that the baby is a girl.