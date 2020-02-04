The political cost of the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong | Hong Kong

On January 23, Hong Kong executive director Carrie Lam, whose personal brand at home had been mistreated for months of civil unrest, held a reception for global business and political leaders gathered in Davos. When they were served dim sum and cocktails and offered gold and chocolate coins, Lam told them "Hong Kong is open for business."

She assured them that, despite continued protests and economic recession, the city would emerge stronger from a crisis caused by an extradition bill now withdrawn and sustained by anger over police brutality. Lam also said he was "cautiously sure,quot; that the city was ready to deal with a new SARS-like illness that originated in the mainland city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, and of which there were two confirmed cases in Hong Kong

A little more than a week later, his confidence seems to be out of place when thousands of health workers begin an unprecedented strike week because of his government's refusal to completely close the border with mainland China to contain the epidemic. The disease, called Coronavirus novel 2019, has spread to 27 countries with more than 17,000 confirmed cases and more than 360 deaths.

In Hong Kong, health authorities confirmed 17 cases and reported the first death caused by the virus on Tuesday. TThe virus has done what eight months of protests could not do. Local banks closed almost 30 percent of their branches until further notice, officials were asked to work from their homes and schools will remain closed until at least the beginning of March.

As many restaurants and retailers report fewer customers, the city's supermarkets and pharmacies are definitely open for business. Driven by uncertainty and growing distrust in the government, residents line up to store facial masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectants and food.

Hong Kong is no stranger to fear and panic over a mysterious new disease. In 2003, the territory hastened to respond to the SARS, which extended from neighboring Guangdong Province amid the initial secrecy and inaction of the Chinese government. A total of 1,750 people were infected in Hong Kong and 286 died.

Even before the current outbreak of coronavirus, Hong Kong residents commonly wore surgical masks when they were sick and wore plastic bottles of hand sanitizers, habits that took root during the days of SARS.

The SARS left other legacies in Hong Kong, whose repercussions have a direct relationship with the situation we are in now. Discontent over the way the government handled the crisis and the economic recession induced by the epidemic combined with widespread anger over a proposal to enact draconian national security laws took half a million people to the streets on July 1, 2003 .

It was the first massive protest of this scale that took place in the city since the transfer of sovereignty from Britain to China in 1997, and took Beijing by surprise. The central government sent fact-finding teams to Hong Kong and launched a gradual change in its Hong Kong policy that marked the beginning of the end of the non-intervention approach in the first years after delivery. His representative office in Hong Kong began to play a more proactive role in local affairs.

Beijing also implemented a series of measures to boost Hong Kong's post-SARS economy in a trade pact known as the Closest Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA. The agreement paved the way for closer economic integration between Hong Kong and the mainland and for a much larger number of continental tourists to visit Hong Kong under the Individual Visitors Scheme. In 2002, there were 6.8 million tourist arrivals from the continent, by 2018 they had increased almost tenfold to 51 million.

That number has led many in Hong Kong, including leading public health experts, to stop visitors coming from mainland China as the virus continues to spread from Wuhan to other provinces in China. Initially, the government only imposed an entry ban, announced at the end of January 25, to residents of Hubei Province or people who had visited Wuhan in the last 14 days.

It was only after a major public outcry, including frontline medical workers, that on January 28 the government announced the closure of six minor border crossings, which accounted for approximately 8 percent of cross-border traffic in 2018.

And it did not go unnoticed that in announcing this and several other measures to reduce the flow of people between Hong Kong and the mainland, Lam emphasized that he had received the approval of the central government and thanked the ministries of the continent for their cooperation. It was another reminder that more and more, Hong Kong leaders must take their orders from Beijing.

Some commenters have suggested that Hong Kong should remain open to residents of the continent so that the well-connected can continue to travel abroad as foreign countries suspend flights from mainland China.

On Monday, after the first day of strike by public hospital workers, Lam announced that all land crossings with land will be closed, except for the joint control point in Shenzhen Bay and Guangdong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge- Hong Kong. The airport would also remain open for flights to and from the mainland.

Since the airport and the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint represent the majority of crossings made, it remains to be seen if this will be enough to placate the furious Hongkongers. On social media, some compared government measures to slowly squeeze toothpaste from a tube.

Lam's refusal to completely close the border is not the only source of dissatisfaction. The government has also rejected appeals to withdraw an appeal against a court ruling that states that its ban on wearing face masks, promulgated due to protests, is unconstitutional. This despite the medical advice of wearing masks in public places to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

It is certainly ironic that many of the government supporters and political parties that previously demanded a ban on masks now cry out and distribute facial masks.

And in some neighborhoods, residents of the political division have come together to oppose the creation of coronavirus quarantine centers near their homes. While there may be public health arguments for these centers, the breakdown of confidence in the government and the lack of perceived consultation further fuels suspicion and anger.

The organizers estimated that about 2 million people marched against an extradition bill that they saw as an existential threat to the high degree of autonomy and special status promised by Hong Kong. Many more may consider the current outbreak as a possible matter of life or death.

The pro-government forces in Hong Kong must be very aware of this as the city faces territorial elections for its legislature later this year. They were given a historical hiding place in the surveys of the District Council last November.

While the scale of victory for the pro-democracy camp will be difficult to repeat given the more complicated voting system in the September polls, pro-establishment parties know that their support for government policies may have a cost. There are signs that anger government management of the outbreak He has united the common people across the political spectrum and has achieved Carrie Lam's slogan in 2017 of "We Connect."

TThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.