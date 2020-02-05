The plane glides off the runway in Istanbul, injuring at least 52 people

A plane slipped off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, breaking and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The Ministry of Transportation said in an initial statement that there were injured, and Governor Ali Yerlikaya of Istanbul said on twitter that 52 people had been taken to hospitals, adding that the plane was still being evacuated.

%MINIFYHTML8364f2bb250c6c4a19f5068cd2d4a25c13% %MINIFYHTML8364f2bb250c6c4a19f5068cd2d4a25c14%

The plane had 171 passengers and six crew members on board, according to Turkish news reports, and the airport closed and diverted flights to the other international airport in Istanbul. It was raining a lot at the time of the episode.

%MINIFYHTML8364f2bb250c6c4a19f5068cd2d4a25c15% %MINIFYHTML8364f2bb250c6c4a19f5068cd2d4a25c16%

The Turkish media showed a video of the plane that broke into at least two pieces, with a clear break near the front of the plane, the nose seemed to be separated, and a large crack in the middle section. The video showed people coming out of the rear opening towards one of the wings of the plane.