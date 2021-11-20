The Parents Of One Of Kyle Rittenhouse’s Victims Are Angry & Heartbroken Following The Not Guilty Verdict

Roomies, Jacob Blake’s family isn’t the only one upset about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. The parents of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Kyle, expressed their feelings about not receiving any justice for their son’s death. According to WTMJ4 News, Karen Bloom and John Huber released a statement following the not guilty verdict. “There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber) or Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz,” it read.

The statement continued, “Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son,” Huber’s parents said. “It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.” Hannah Gittings, Anthony’s girlfriend, also spoke to reporters outside of the courtroom standing next to Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake. She also shared with them that she wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

Hannah explained that the love of her life was and that Anthony had been fu***d by the system in every single way from his birth to his death. “All that we can do now is keep moving. Keep jumping into action. We need to stand together,” she said. Hannah also condemned any violence, saying that’s not what the people need at this time.

Some of the Roommates applauded Hannah for her grace and keeping it classy speaking to reporters. One Roommate commented, “A beautiful statement, but I hope they sue the Kenosha Police Department.” Another Roommate commented, offering prayers to the victim’s family. “Praying for all the parents, family members, everybody. We all took a slap to the face when this kid walked today. No justice was served. This is sad.” Roomies, drop a comment about today’s verdict and share your thoughts.

