The Parents Of Mercedes Morr Speak Out Following Her Death: “What I Saw, I Wouldn’t Want Any Parent To Go Through”

Mark Gagnier and Jeaneta Grover, the parents of Jenae Gagnier, better known as Mercedes Morr, spoke out publically for the first time following the unfortunate death of their daughter. ABC 13 reporter Stefania Okolie spoke with them as they shared the horrible details surrounding the death of the Houston model and how much she meant to her family. Jeaneta shared about her daughter and the impact her death will have on her, stating, “She’s a person. That was our baby. She was so famous in her world and so loved in ours.” Mark also spoke about Mercedes’ beauty and how it scared him to know she had thousands of followers on her Instagram page. He told Stefania that Mercedes kept trying to get more beautiful and that she worked hard on her appearance, which scared the hell out of him. However, with the fear, he said he never imagined the scene when he arrived at his 33-year-old daughter’s apartment on the day of her death last Sunday evening.

Her father shared viewing her lifeless body inside her home. “I know my daughter, and when I got to my daughter’s house, and it was locked up, and she’s not answering my phone call, which is not like her, I knew something was up,” said Mark. He continued saying he didn’t hesitate to kick the door down and explained what he saw wasn’t anything he wouldn’t want another parent to go through. The scene where he found his daughter is as tragic as her death.

Reports state that Mark and his girlfriend found Mercedes’ killer Kevin Accorto, with a knife in his neck. Investigators believe he stabbed himself. Around the apartment, Mark also found writing on the wall from either lipstick or pens, confession notes, apologies, and professed love for Mercedes. Investigators do not believe Kevin knew her personally. According to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, Mercedes was strangled and suffered a traumatic concussion. Roommates, let us continue to keep Mercedes’ loved ones in our thoughts & prayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post The Parents Of Mercedes Morr Speak Out Following Her Death: “What I Saw, I Wouldn’t Want Any Parent To Go Through” appeared first on The Shade Room.