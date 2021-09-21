The Only 2 Solar Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021 By StockNews

© Reuters. The Only 2 Solar Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 in 2021



The solar industry has exhibited solid progress over the past decade. However, the industry is currently struggling with supply chain bottlenecks and elevated input costs. But despite the industry’s bleak growth prospects, iSun (ISUN) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:) have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. As the only two industry participants that have surpassed the market benchmark, we think adding them to one’s watchlist now could be wise. Let’s discuss.The solar industry is making rapid progress with the rise in installation of residential solar panels worldwide as countries race to achieve their sustainability targets. However, the industry is currently hamstrung by supply chain bottlenecks and a series of trade risks. These constraints have led to a significant rise in prices across every segment, which could mar the industry’s growth.

Despite the industry’s bleak growth prospects, investors’ optimism about green energy initiatives worldwide has led solar stocks iSun, Inc. (ISUN) and Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) to outperform the broader S&P 500 index year-to-date.

ISUN and SUNW have gained 44.4% and 23.6% in price, respectively, versus the S&P 500’s 16% returns year-to-date. These are the only solar stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 and thus could be worth adding to one ‘s watchlist now.

