The NFT Royalty Standard EIP-2981 Released to Support Artists By CoinQuora

The NFT Royalty Standard EIP-2981 Released to Support Artists



The much-awaited EIP-2981 finally graced the crypto space with its presence last month.

It focuses on NFT creators’ source of income; royalties.

Attaching royalty information to the token itself, it enables creators keep a consistent stream of earning.

Last month’s most exciting development for the digital space has undoubtedly been the much-coveted EIP-2981 standard.

To be specific, EIP-2981’s offering focuses on NFT creators and brings a much-needed solution. It offers to attach royalty information directly to the token itself, and with this makes use of a common data store and computation for all participants to access, the blockchain.

Now, why is this important? Recent years’ developments brought us the advent of NFTs, and the creation of a new medium for creators to monetize their work. This means not just by selling them…

Continue reading on CoinQuora