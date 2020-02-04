The newly married couple Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra pose together for photos







Armaan and Anissa posed for the paparazzi who looked impeccable in the company of the other and radiated happiness. They also pose with Armaan's family, including his brother Aadar Jain and his parents Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Look at the photos below.

Rima Jain's son and Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, married his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra last night. Bollywood big shots appeared in large numbers to celebrate with the couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and several other celebrities were chosen at the wedding. But, everyone waited anxiously to take a look at the newly married couple after the ceremony.