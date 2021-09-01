The New Meme Coin You Should Hold By BTC Peers

RocketDoge – The New Meme Coin You Should Hold



Another Decentralized Finance protocol named after a meme? You guessed it right! RocketDoge is a decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain. It is presumed that the developers of this platform have a special love for this Doge meme and they want to repeat this success with this coin.

What is RocketDoge?

Launched on 1 Sep, 2021. RocketDoge is a decentralized exchange that runs on Binance Smart Chain. It works on the automated market maker (AMM) model instead of the traditional market model, in which there is a seller and a buyer. In the AMM model, traders trade digital assets using permissionless liquidity pools. It can completely become a decentralized exchange platform (DeFi) and eliminating weaknesses and inheriting strong points from such platforms as uniswap, pancakeswap, bakeryswap.… As predicted, this is going to be the DogeCoin killer in the future.

How To Use RocketDoge

RocketDoge is an application of the automated market maker model (AMM). That is to say, you can trade digital assets on the platform without an order book and execute orders with others. Instead, you will be trading with a liquidity pool.

These pools are filled with the funds of many participating users. When they pump money into the pool, these people receive liquidity provider tokens (aka LPs). The liquidity providers can then use these tokens to claim their respective shares in the pool, plus a portion of the transaction fees from other transactions.

In short, with RocketDoge you can trade BEP-20 tokens, add liquidity or earn extra fees. In addition, RocketDoge has other features that we will continue to cover here.

There are many types of liquidity pool tokens. For example, if you add BUSD and BNB to the pool, you will receive BUSD-BNB LP tokens. Or if you add BETH and ETH, you will get BETH-ETH LP tokens.

Farming with RocketDoge

For “farming” you can deposit your LP tokens into a liquidity pool, lock them up with a process and get rewarded with RocketDoge tokens. You can earn even more by placing more of your tokens in Liquidity Pools.

If you deposited an amount of crypto to get LP tokens and you used them to generate tokens, you can now continue to deposit your tokens and earn more tokens through special deposit pools .

Liquidity pool is where you can stake tokens and accumulate even more tokens! Not only that, but there are countless other tokens that you can accumulate by staking tokens, so be sure to keep an eye on the Liquidity Pool (NASDAQ:) pages.

Staking With RocketDoge

Once you have your RocketDoge, you can continue to deposit it into the Liquidity Pools. Go to the Pools tab and you will be presented with pools where you can deposit your RocketDoge.

Again, you need to approve the sending of your tokens. Click on Approve RocketDoge to execute. Once the transaction is approved, you will need to select the amount of RocketDoge you want to deposit.

Now that RocketDoge is staked, you will passively earn reward tokens from the pool. If you want to withdraw your rewards, click Harvest.You can also process staking other tokens in the ecosystem like $SUPERDOGE and $WEDOGE and some other BEP-20 tokens.

Conclusions

RocketDoge inherits the same beginnings as DogeCoin, but with a professional staff, as well as pre-defined directions, it is expected to be a potential project in the future, and have a chance to achieve the same achievements as DogeCoin. It will be a profitable opportunity for investors, as well as for Liquidity Providers in the future.

The technical team and RocketDoge founders are very strong, with the co-founders all having experience in the field. They are Software and Database Experts, Software Developers from all over the world. They are technical experts, programming for the world’s leading organizations in information technology, software and management systems.

RocketDoge’s marketing strategy is also aimed at beneficial users. This is a very wise move of RocketDoge and promises to attract a lot of users in the future.

RocketDoge is the BEP-20 standard native RocketDoge token. RocketDoge generates RocketDoge to reward people who contribute to the liquidity pools through various methods. RocketDoge can either be further pooled into Liquidity Pools or traded on the exchange.

Token sale on RocketDoge and Airdrop Program

RocketDoge open the Seed round for 1000 MEMBERS ONLY, limited time From 8 Sep 2021 ~ 15 Sep 2021. Min 500 BUSD ~ Max 5,000 BUSD with the cheapest price $0.000000005.

After that, there’ll be 3 Sale Round: 1 Pre-Sale and 2 Public Sale.. and amount of 50 Billion ROCKETDOGE will be sold each round. Tokens will be unlock on Dec 16,2021, with 10% Token sale Direct Referral Bonus