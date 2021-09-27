The New Era of Play-to-Earn Games By DailyCoin

The Three Kingdoms: The New Era of Play-to-Earn Games



The Three Kingdoms is a highly strategic third-generation NFT game based on the historical characters of the Three Kingdoms period in ancient China. The historical characters enable users to have engaging gameplay while obtaining rewards for their achievements.

CryptoKitties was the first to bring blockchain gaming to life, and games such as Axie Infinity defined how a good blockchain game should be. The Three Kingdoms aims to build on this with their next-generation play-to-earn game.

The Next Generation of GameFi

What does the new era of play-to-earn games mean? The TTK team believes the current generation of NFT games has limited ways for players to earn in them. Additionally, they suffer from outdated and cartoony graphics and minimal gameplay features.

The Three Kingdoms team set out to build a blockchain game that features multiple methods never seen before in the GameFi market to earn tokens. Additionally, they are creating an authentic gaming experience that compares more to the AAA games, us gamers have been accustomed to playing.

To achieve this, The Three Kingdoms will feature high-end graphics, a featureful game where users can collect NFT characters, complete quests, and join siege gameplays to earn NFTs.

Furthermore, The Three Kingdoms will be the first game that incorporates the idea of battling and sieging cities and a deep, engaging storyline providing a breath of fresh air to the GameFi landscape.

In the game, users can also host, stake, and monetize events. Build your base, expand your territories, upgrade your character’s attributes, win battles and emerge victorious in PVE and PVP battles.

The History of The Three Kingdoms

The Three Kingdoms is based in 220 AD, the final years of the Eastern Han dynasty. The Yellow Turban Rebellion broke out, with cities and regions forming their alliance for survival. Warlord Dong Zhuo seized control of the capital under the pretext of protecting the young emperor. Cao Cao, who had gradually taken control of territories in the North, saved the emperor and led the central government. Still, formed clans are already eager for the chance to rule over China.

The country broke into civil war, and soon, China was divided into three spheres of influence: Cao Cao dominating the North, Sun Quan the South, and Liu Bei, the west. The three fought for sixty years to conquer China, and this is where the story for the player begins.

The Three Kingdoms land is modelled after the historical map of China split into Wei, Shu, and Wu regions. The land will be split into unique squares. For additional utility, these lands are where you can host, stake, and monetize events. Conquer and own your base of operations where you can fight and expand your territory.

What’s Next for The Three Kingdoms

The Three Kingdoms team recruited games and NFT enthusiasts who wished to revolutionize the crypto landscape and become part of something bigger.

The Three Kingdoms is well underway, with plans to begin passive gameplay in Q4 of 2021. Referred to as Phase 0, users will be able to earn NFTs by recruiting heroes via outskirts. The team also plans to include additional gameplay features such as the ability to siege empty cities (stake NFTs) and occupy cities (earn APY, In-game currency, and NFTs) in 2022 (Phase 1).

Phase 2 will feature PvP, where users can attack and defend cities, the attacker and defender both stake NFTs, with the winner earning an APY, currency, NFTs + attributes.

Finally, phase 3 will be the introduction of active gameplay via Arena and Tournaments. Players will be able to stake their NFTs against other players in a winner takes all battle.

