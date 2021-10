The New Britney Documentaries Are Disturbing Accounts Of Abuse

“I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me,” Britney Spears said in court testimony in June, alluding to her management, family, and the conservatorship that has dominated her life starting in 2008.

And since the #FreeBritney fan movement ushered her conservatorship from the shadowy realm of conspiracy theories into the mainstream, Spears has been speaking out more and more. She hired a new lawyer and got her father removed from her conservatorship. And more content chronicling her story continues to appear. Podcasts, longform articles, and now documentaries have all come out about her life and the arrangement over the past year.

In February, the FX and Hulu production Framing Britney Spears, directed by Samantha Stark, achieved Emmy-nominated respectability by analyzing the media coverage of Spears’ life and career. Spears herself, however, criticized the film, which she said focused on “humiliating moments from the past.” She has since spoken out against a BBC documentary (The Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash, and a Conservatorship) and a CNN documentary (Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom).

Two new higher-profile productions debuted within the past month. Controlling Britney Spears, a kind of sequel to Framing Britney, came out last week, and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears dropped this week. Perhaps in an attempt to preempt criticism about their intrusiveness, both documentaries mostly shift the focus from Spears herself to the forces that have controlled her. The Netflix film is more comprehensive, though it gets into ethically questionable territory by covering an ongoing story involving mental health.

Both films focus on most of the same material and time period. They zero in on the era around 2007, right after Spears divorced Kevin Federline and started having custody issues, and 2008, when the conservatorship was established.

Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears raises lingering questions more directly than even Framing Britney Spears did. Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu, who once wrote two Rolling Stone cover stories on Spears, act as stand-ins for viewers as they discuss the evolution of the story.

The documentary revisits the establishment of the conservatorship, which Spears’ parents, especially her father, framed as a necessary device to protect her from outside influences such as Adnan Ghalib, the paparazzo who Spears started a relationship with after her divorce, and Sam Lutfi, who claimed to be her manager.

Both men talk to the filmmakers to point out that the conservatorship wasn’t necessary. Ghalib makes the point that Spears wrote parts of the Blackout album in front of him on a Starbucks napkin, while Lutfi claims that he became an easy scapegoat for the media and her parents. It seems questionable for a documentary about women’s agency to allow Lutfi to contest some of the wilder conspiracy theories about him without noting that he has been accused of enmeshing himself in the lives of young women.

But alongside Ghalib’s perspective, the film does raise questions about the odd benefit of doubt given to Spears’ family and their account of her state of mind at the time. There has always been ableist speculation that perhaps there’s something not known about Spears or her mental health that would require a conservatorship. Even Adam Streisand, a lawyer Spears tried to hire to contest the conservatorship, said in Framing Britney Spears that he didn’t know what he didn’t know, implying some secret diagnosis might merit what happened.