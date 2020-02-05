The Netanyahu-Burhan meeting raises eyebrows and exposes the division in Sudan | Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was smiling and gesturing while posing for photos with Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda who received him in the city of Entebbe on Monday; But it was another meeting, far from the media's gaze, that made international headlines and raised his eyebrows.

In an unannounced movement, Netanyahu on Monday also held talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the sovereign council of Sudan, a joint civil and military transition body that has been ruling the country since August last year following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, months ago.

After the secret meeting, Israel He said the two countries agreed to move towards building normal relations. Only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, have diplomatic ties with Israel.

"History!" tweeted Netanyahu, who fights for his political future before an early legislative election on March 2, the third in less than a year.

As the news of the talks spread, it was reported that protests broke out in Khartoum when Sudanese government ministers insisted they were not aware of the meeting and had heard of it through the media.

Al-Burhan himself only made his first public comments on the following day after informing the council and the cabinet.

"I took this step from the point of view of my responsibility … to protect the national security of Sudan and achieve the supreme interests of the Sudanese people," Burhan said in a statement Tuesday.

The meeting came two days after the Arab League, of which Sudan is a member, joined the Palestinian leaders to reject the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump, which he revealed while standing next to Netanyahu at the White House last week.

The plan proposed a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict of decades, with a new Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem, keeping the historic city as an "undivided capital,quot; for Israel.

Economic crisis

From Sudan's perspective, analysts said the meeting could be considered to some extent as part of efforts to help remove the country from a US list of "state sponsors of terrorism,quot; in 1993, which separated it from the financial markets and seriously damaged its economy.

Although the United States lifted a trade embargo on Sudan in 2017, the country's inclusion in the terrorist list prevents it from accessing the financial assistance it so much needs and limits potential foreign investment.

"Sudan is experiencing an economic crisis and the transition council has been struggling to find a real solution to this," Sudanese affairs expert Salahaddin Zein told Al Jazeera. "Part of the problem, in his opinion, relates to the designation of Sudan as a state that sponsors terrorism by the United States, denying it financial assistance from the United States," he added.

Sudanese attempts to lift the country's terrorist designation have gained new strength since Abdalla Hamdok, an experienced United Nations economist, was appointed prime minister in August last year.

Weeks later, during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Hamdok urged Washington to remove Khartoum from the list and "stop punishing,quot; the people of Sudan who rebelled against al-Bashir for the crimes committed by his "regime ".

In December, Hamdok repeated his call by becoming the first Sudanese leader to officially visit the United States. But their efforts seem to have had no success, according to Zein. "The prime minister worked hard to find a solution during his visit, but seems to have reached a stalemate."

On the other hand, al-Burhan's efforts seem to have given results. In a statement on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the meeting with Netanyahu and "thanked the Sudanese leader for his leadership in normalizing ties with Israel." In a telephone conversation a day earlier, Pompeo had invited al-Burhan to visit the United States, an important ally of Israel. The date of the visit has not been established.

For Israel, the meeting came at a strategic time days after the launch of Trump's plan and in the midst of ongoing efforts to expand its influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

It was also crucial for Netanyahu, who is preparing to contest the upcoming elections while facing a trial on corruption charges.

"The meeting is, for Netanyahu, a success for its policies that seek standardization with Arab and Muslim countries, without compromise on the Palestinian issue," said Yair Wallach, senior professor of Israeli policy at the University of London.

Zein agreed: "Netanyahu definitely boasts of opening new spheres of influence before the elections," he said.

"It's Israeli propaganda."

Strong rejection

But within Sudan, the reactions to the meeting pointed to a strong aversion to normalize relations with Israel.

While the cabinet said Monday that it had not been "notified or consulted,quot; about the meeting, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of opposition groups that has reached a three-year power-sharing agreement with the military, condemned al-Burhan's secret meeting.

What is in Trump's plan for the Middle East?

In a statement issued after the emergency briefing on Tuesday, the FFC said the al-Burhan measure was "a clear violation of the country's Constitutional Declaration," which was signed in August last year to pave the way for the civil government after the military overthrew al-Bashir in the face of massive months protests.

"The fundamental changes in a political issue of such importance, such as the relationship with Israel (s), must be decided by the Sudanese people through channels that represent them," the statement said.

The news of the meeting also provoked a strong reaction from the Sudanese public, especially among the activists who had participated in the 30-year uprising against al-Bashir.

"This meeting goes against all our revolutionary principles and for what we fight for months. The protest movement rejects normalization with Israel and supports the Palestinians," said Hisham al-Shawani, an activist and leading figure in the protest movement.

Deepening division

Separately, a Sudanese official told local news agencies that the meeting between al-Burhan and Netanyahu was organized by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of only three Arab states that sent representatives at Trump's presentation of his Middle East plan.

While the Entebbe meeting may have been an attempt by al-Burhan to alleviate the isolation of Sudan from the West, it also reflected a division between the transitional authorities of Sudan amid growing Emirati influence over the country's military leaders, according to The analysts

"The UAE seems to be the godfather of the current regime, directing Sudanese affairs through relations with the military side of the council," Zein said. "He could have orchestrated the meeting to get Arab support for Israel and Trump's plan."

He added that the meeting between al-Burhan and Netanyahu "must be seen through a prism of ongoing rivalry between the civil and military sides of the transition council."

"The military side of the transition authority saw this meeting as an opportunity but, otherwise, they remained in the dark."

Sudan expert Hamid al-Tigani agreed: "Al-Burhan has his military on one side, and on the other side are civil factions."

According to al-Tigani, if successful, the al-Burhan measure would strengthen the military arm of the council, which could threaten the democratic transition of Sudan and the promised establishment of civil government.

"Al-Burhan is very desperate to get support and protection from the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and hopes that by meeting with Netanyahu, this will open a small window," he said.

"But this measure can strengthen the hand of the military through a mandate from the United States and Israel, which can threaten the democratic transition in Sudan and antagonize the Sudanese people."