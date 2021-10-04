The Moment Tony Bennett Remembered Lady Gaga

This is oddly beautiful, like I wasn’t expecting for this to be this touching.
If you havent heard, the future Best Actress winner is coming out with a movie called House of Gucci.
The two-minute long trailer has already given us coveted new Gaga gifs, like this one:
Ugh, it really is going to be SO GOOD.
But before she begins that campaign she released one last jazz album with Tony Bennett called Love For Sale.
The 94 year old did a farewell show with Gaga at Radio City this summer. It was his last live concert performance ever.
An interview with Tony and Gaga aired on 60 Minutes this weekend and Gaga shared a story that legit has me choked up.
For those who can’t watch the video, here’s what she said:
In this other clip, Tony said he doesn’t remember the Radio City show, but Gaga said it wasn’t a sad thing.
