The Moment Tony Bennett Remembered Lady Gaga

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

This is oddly beautiful, like I wasn’t expecting for this to be this touching.

Lady Gaga is on the verge of yet another Oscar nomination and win.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

If you havent heard, the future Best Actress winner is coming out with a movie called House of Gucci.


Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The two-minute long trailer has already given us coveted new Gaga gifs, like this one:

Ugh, it really is going to be SO GOOD.

But before she begins that campaign she released one last jazz album with Tony Bennett called Love For Sale.


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

The 94 year old did a farewell show with Gaga at Radio City this summer. It was his last live concert performance ever.


Frat / Best Image / BACKGRID / Getty Images

An interview with Tony and Gaga aired on 60 Minutes this weekend and Gaga shared a story that legit has me choked up.

For those who can’t watch the video, here’s what she said:

In this other clip, Tony said he doesn’t remember the Radio City show, but Gaga said it wasn’t a sad thing.


Twitter: @gagadaily

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR