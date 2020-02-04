The Minister of Defense was on the line, asking millions to help France. Or was he?

PARIS – On the phone, the man who said it was Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French defense minister, rang insistently.
There was a pressing issue of national security, he would say, and the government needed millions of euros for a secret and unofficial operation to deal with it. The money would be returned, but France needed it fast, and no one else could know.
Emails and documents with official addresses and letterheads would soon follow, as would the details to transfer money to bank accounts in countries such as Poland or China. In some cases, the caller would even follow up with a brief and diffuse video call, in which a man who looked like Mr. Le Drian sat in what appeared to be an official ministry office, with a telephone Comical and old on its cover and that of France. Flag in the background.
For many of the celebrities, foreign officials and wealthy entrepreneurs at the other end of the line, the story sounded like an elaborate scam. When consultations were made with the Ministry of Defense, led by the real Mr. Le Drian at the time of the calls, in 2015 and 2016, when François Hollande was president, it was confirmed that the calls were from fraudulent impersonators.
But the shameless scheme, described Tuesday on the first day of a trial in Paris, still managed to fool some rich people, cheating them with more than 50 million euros, or about $ 55 million.
After several years of investigations and the identification of more than 150 objectives, seven men accused of organizing the scam were tried for fraud on Tuesday in a criminal court in Paris, where the presiding judge called the scheme "atypical,quot; and " original "but quite,quot; sophisticated. "
Posing as Mr. Le Drian and his assistants in emails, faxes and phone calls [on video calls, he wore a silicone mask on his face], the scammers attacked a remarkable variety of people and institutions: French embassies in abroad and foreign embassies in France; support groups and charities; foreign governments; the executive directors of large companies such as Total or Pernod Ricard; the archbishops of Lyon and Paris; Y Nicolas Hulot, a well-known French environmentalist.
They even tried, unsuccessfully, to convince the Tunisian defense ministry to deliver money for the delivery of four Tiger attack helicopters. There had been no such order.
Le Drian, who is now the Foreign Minister in the government of President Emmanuel Macron, the successor of Hollande, was not at the trial on Tuesday. Last year, he told reporters in New York that the imitators were "pretty good,quot; and that "they imitated my voice well."
But "you can't pretend to be me," he added. "If you try to impersonate me, you will go to prison."
The impersonators often urged targets to send money quickly and discreetly to foreign accounts because France was negotiating the release of hostages in Syria and could not publicly use taxpayers' money to pay a terrorist ransom.
To reassure the targets, the scammers sometimes went so far as to schedule fake appointments with Mr. Le Drian in the French Parliament or to send fake documents from the central bank of France, pretending to prove that the money was being reimbursed.
Delphine Meillet, a lawyer representing Mr. Le Drian, said Tuesday in a Interview with France Inter radio that the scammers were taking advantage of their objectives at a time when fears about terrorism were particularly acute, after a series of deadly attacks in France and the emergence of terrorist groups that benefited from the war in Syria.
"Imagine: someone calls you from the defense ministry and says:" Would you agree to do France a favor? "He said, arguing that the scammers had taken advantage of the credulity but also of the patriotism of their goals. The deceived were not promised any monetary benefit of the scam.
The scam "could have interfered in political and diplomatic affairs and could have put France in very delicate situations," he added. "At that time, there really were hostages that should be released."
Few bit the hook. In most cases, suspicious targets refused after consulting with the Ministry of Defense, which first alerted investigators in July 2015 that something was happening.
But three objectives were hooked: Karim Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, who transferred more than $ 20 million in March 2016; Corinne Mentzelopoulos, owner of the prestigious winery Château Margaux, which sent more than $ 6 million that same month; and Inan Kirac, a wealthy Turkish businessman, who sent $ 47 million in November and December 2016.
Some of those transfers were blocked after the victims realized they had been cheated, so not all of the $ 73 million reached the scammers. But part of the money was put into his hands and quickly bounced from one shell account to another. It has not been recovered.
The seven men who went to trial on Tuesday are suspected of different levels of involvement in the fraud. An investigation continues, and the suspects in the case could face future money laundering charges.
But researchers believe that two of the men, Gilbert Chikli, 54, and Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, were the intellectual authors. Both were arrested in Ukraine in 2017 on charges related to a separate case and extradited to France.
Chikli, an arrogant Franco-Israeli scammer whose life was the subject of One movie, actress Julie Gayet, Mr. Hollande's partner, played Mr. Chikli's wife, was sentenced in 2015 to seven years in prison and one million euros in fines for a similar scam. In that case, he impersonated the company's executive directors and convinced unsuspecting employees to send money for fake and top-secret operations.
At Tuesday's trial, Mr. Chikli denied any involvement in the impersonation of Mr. Le Drian, arguing that it was the work of criminal cats that had extracted techniques from some of his previous online schemes, and that he was being unfairly prosecuted. " For past mistakes. "
"This type of fraud, there have always been some, there are some now, and there will always be some," Mr. Chikli said defiantly to the presiding judge of the court.
The court is expected on Wednesday to review the recordings of phone calls made for some of the most skeptical goals. The researchers say that the analysis of the impersonator's voice shows a coincidence with that of Mr. Chikli.
They have also noted the data recovered from Mr. Chikli's phone after he was arrested. Mr. Chikli, who had fled from France to Israel before his trial on charges of posing as executive directors, lived in Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv, at the time of his arrest.
The researchers say they found Google searches for terms like "silicon mask,quot; on their phone, as well as an image of a mask of Prince Albert II's face from Monaco, suggesting, they argue, that the imitators were looking for a new person.