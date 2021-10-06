The Mexican Financial Board Diego Quinzaños, Elias Sitton and Erick Bernal Reveal the Stable AXO To The Crypto World By CoinQuora

The Mexican Financial Board Diego Quinzaños, Elias Sitton and Erick Bernal Reveal the Stable AXO To The Crypto World



To boost the adoption of the Mexican Peso (MXN), the team at Axolotl MXN is happy to announce the arrival of its crypto token — AXO. This token will in fact act as a stablecoin. Thus, each AXO holds the value of MXN $1.00.

The first crypto-based token for the Mexican Peso (MXNT) — AXO, is making its debut. Presently, the token is available on . Soon, it will integrate with various other exchanges. This will further facilitate the exchange of MXNT.

Use Case

AXO will offer multiple use cases. For instance, it is the native currency on the Axolotl MXN ecosystem. Therefore, users on the platform can use AXO to buy goods and services on the Axolotl protocol. In addition, users can also use AXO to complete transaction fees and can even get a discount.

Going forward, AXO will facilitate lending, borrowing, and staking. To add on, the plan is also to have AXO be used and accepted in many commercial locations. These will include convenience stores, restaurants, and many others.

Major Features

The token comes with many other promising features. The biggest highlight is the fact that it is backed by fiat money. This eliminates volatility as every AXO will be equal to MXN $1.00 at all times. AXO is also easily accessible. This means availability is no issue as users can easily swap their token for the Mexican Peso to withdraw fiat money seamlessly.

AXO also comes with complete transparency. It is operated by reputable financial organizations. In particular, AXO being a stablecoin means that it runs on blockchain technology. This confirms absolute security as well.

The Brains Behind the Stage

The team behind AXO stars the brilliant minds of experienced and skilled personnel. At the helm is the CEO — Elias Sitton Salame. With years of experience in the FinTech sector, he aims to steer the project to its grand success.

By his side are CFO — Diego Quinzaños Solorzano, CTO — Érick Bernal Navarro, and co-founder Óscar Giovanny Bernal. Together, they will launch AXO’s platform by early 2022. The platform will facilitate the issuance and receipt of direct payments for individuals and businesses. The goal is to enable the quick adoption of MXNT at low costs.

How to Buy AXO

As for the most important question — where can one buy AXO? The answer is simple, interested parties can contact AXO directly. Alternatively, they can also become distributors. The project aims to revolutionize the financial ecosystem by contributing growth via a wide distribution network. Additionally, it will also make alliances with various international world-class companies.

Hence, MXN was chosen to be the fiat currency for backing up AXO. As one of the top 10 most used currencies in the world as well as being the third most used for remittances, it is also the most stable currency in Latin America. The choice was unanimous.

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/axomxnt/

Media Contact

Company: Axo.lt, MXNT

Contact Name: Elias Sitton Salame (CEO)

Address: Mexico

E-mail: info@axomxnt.com

Website: https://axo.lt/

