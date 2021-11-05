The Metals Company Announces November 2021 Conference Schedule with Leading Financial Institutions

NEW YORK — As leaders gather at COP26 to discuss large-scale efforts to combat climate change, many are realizing that the energy transition begins and ends with critical minerals for batteries and clean energy infrastructure. It is in this context that The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, has elected to participate at the following virtual and in-person conferences being held by leading financial institutions in November, 2021:

Article content

Bank of America: A Transforming World Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Format: Virtual Presentation

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: Link

Piper Sandler: Battery Summit

Presentation: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 11:45-12:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: In-person panel presentation and 1×1 Meetings at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA)

Speaker: Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Link

Goldman Sachs: Global Metals & Mining Conference

Presentation: Thursday, November 18, 2021, time TBD

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1×1 Meetings

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BofA, Piper Sandler, or Goldman Sachs representative, or the Company’s investor relations team at TMC@gatewayir.com .

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005795/en/

Contacts

Media | media@metals.co

Investors | investors@metals.co

Dan Gagnier | Gagnier Communications | tmc@gagnierfc.com

#distro