The highly-anticipated Met Gala 2021 is officially underway with celebrities arriving on the world-famous red carpet. As you may already know, the event typically takes place on the first Monday in May. However, it was postponed to September 13 given COVID-19. But, no worries, one thing that hasn’t changed is the Met Gala’s usual location of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Tap in as we take you through the ladies slaying their Met Gala 2021 lewks!

According to Today, the theme of this year’s gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It reportedly honors the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute, which boasts more than 33,000 men, women and children’s fashion pieces spanning across seven centuries says the Met’s official website.

The Met Gala guest list is usually exclusive, which means we usually don’t know whose going to pop out and wow us. But, both Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner let fans know earlier today not to expect them on the carpet.

Keep scrolling to check out how the entertainment industry ladies are eating up the Met Gala’s 2021 carpet.

Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Nia Dennis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Saweetie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Naomi Osaka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post The Met Gala 2021 Is Underway And The Ladies Came To Slay (Photos) appeared first on The Shade Room.