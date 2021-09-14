The Men Definitely Understood The Fashion Assignment At This Year’s Met Gala!

Roommates, the 2021 Met Gala finally got underway after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the celebrities came out representing their most fashionable looks. However, while the ladies are known to shut down the red carpet, this year the men definitely understood the assignment and came through with a collection of jaw-dropping looks of their own.

If there is one time during the year when celebrity men have the opportunity to embrace their love of avant-garde fashion and daring looks, it’s during the Met Gala—and this year the men were ready to turn heads in their haute couture.

From the always jaw-dropping Lil Nas X and out-of-the-box Frank Ocean to Lil Baby turning on his sophisticated swag while Kid Cudi embraced his punk rock side, the men of the 2021 Met Gala were serving all night long!

