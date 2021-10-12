The Men Chef It Up In The Kitchen, The Ladies Enjoy A Massage Day & Somebody Gets Called “Fake” In Episode 4 Of ‘Love Locked!’

Roommates, the “Love Locked” singles group is getting smaller and there are only eight contestants left on their quest to find love—but a friendly competition puts their thinking skills to the test. In this week’s episode of “Love Locked,” it’s the men against the women in a quick game that determines who will receive a special prize and who will be officially packing their bags and permanently saying goodbye.

Before we get into the competition of clues between the men and the women in the “Love Locked” house, a few of the ladies get into a bit of a verbal altercation. When Tokyo calls out Jamie and says she believes that she’s “fake” and can’t be trusted, Jamie fires back and tells Tokyo that she is the “shadiest one of all.” Tokyo wasn’t done getting the girls together, as she also had words for Kelsey when she tried to cool things down by telling her to mind her business. Whew!

Once that is out of the way, we get into the fun side of things, when the men and women are informed that they need to play a game filled with clues in a certain amount of time—and whoever wins gets a special treat that’s all about being pampered. The winners also determine who will be going home, along with their perfect match.

So who was called out for being a gold-digger? Which ladies are both claiming Keith? What’s the ultimate deal-breaker for the guys?

You’ll have to watch this week’s episode of “Love Locked” to find out who almost got their toes sucked and who is stealing hearts every Monday at 5PM PST!

